WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) — Purdue University was voted America’s fourth most trusted public university and the 21st most trusted college overall, according to a study.

The study by Morning Consult leaned on public opinion for data as each school was measured based on responses from a survey given to 11,000 U.S. adults and 1,000 U.S. high schoolers.

In the survey, each participant answered whether they trusted universities to “do the right thing” and either how much or little they trusted them to do so.

The only public universities that ranked higher than Purdue were William & Mary (12th overall), the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (18th overall) and Clemson University (19th overall).

“It’s rightly said that trust is not given, it’s earned,” said Mitch Daniels, president of Purdue University. “At Purdue, we know that trust must be constantly re-earned.”