WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A Purdue University researcher has landed a $1 million grant to boost his work on a rapid test for detecting African swine fever.

The funding was included in the U.S. Farm Bill to help enhance the nation’s ability to develop rapid tests for high-consequence diseases.

The Journal & Courier reports that Mohit Verma, an assistant professor of agricultural and biological engineering, is collaborating with two other Purdue researchers to develop a portable paper-strip test for African swine fever. He says that when an outbreak of African swine fever hit farms in China a few years ago “it wiped out 50% of the country’s pig population.”