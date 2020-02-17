Purdue president says tuition freeze will continue for 2021

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University’s president says the school’s tuition freeze will continue for a ninth year.
President Mitch Daniels announced Saturday that Purdue’s tuition and fees will remain at current levels into the 2021 school year. Daniels said university officials wanted to let future students and their families plan ahead.
The Lafayette Journal & Courier reports that the university’s tuition and fees are at $9,992 a year for in-state students and $28,794 for out-of-state students.
