WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University police are reviewing an officer’s use of force during an arrest of a Black man last week on the school’s campus in West Lafayette, Indiana.
Entertainment website TMZ reports that cellphone video appears to show a white officer with an elbow pressed against the neck and face of a Black man he had pinned to the snowy ground. A woman recording the incident yells that the officer is hurting her boyfriend.
Campus police said in a statement Wednesday that the officer arrested the man Friday after a third party called and said “it appeared a woman was being held against her will.”
Any time a PUPD officer uses force in connection with an arrest, the department conducts an internal review. PUPD commenced that review, led by Deputy Chief Lesley Wiete immediately upon receiving the officer’s report on Friday night. That investigation will, under PUPD General Orders, include input from all witnesses to the arrest and take into account all available evidence, including video from officers’ body-worn cameras and statements from the students involved. No physical injuries were suffered in the incident.John Cox, Purdue University Police Chief