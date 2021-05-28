Purdue plans vaccine cash drawing as IU faces policy critics

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — While Indiana University faces political backlash over its plans to require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for all students and employees, Purdue University is offering a chance at winning a full year’s tuition for students who get the shots.

Purdue announced the drawing on Thursday, with vaccinated students eligible for one of 10 prizes paying $9,992. Students must successfully submit valid proof of vaccination to the university by July 15. The 10 winners will be validated and announced by July 29.

Purdue has avoided criticism of it plans to require students and employees to either provide proof of vaccination for the fall semester or participate in frequent COVID-19 testing.

Many Republican legislators have come out against IU’s plan, with a letter signed by 35 GOP state senators calling it a “heavy-handed mandate.”