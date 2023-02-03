WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) The Purdue University Board of Trustees on Friday paved the way for the school’s 12th consecutive tuition freeze. The endorsement came following President Mung Chiang’s request which covers the 2024-25 academic year.

To be formally approved by the trustees in late spring per state statute, after the legislative budget setting, base undergraduate tuition at Purdue will remain at $9,992 per year for Indiana residents and $28,794 for out-of-state students through 2024-25.

The total cost of attending Purdue continues to be less today than in 2012, with tuition held flat and lower room and board rates. The tuition freeze saves students over $150 million per year for a cumulative total of over a billion dollars, compared to if Purdue had instituted annual increases at the Big Ten average, and debt per undergraduate student has declined 36% since 2012. By 2024-25, 10 graduating classes will have never experienced a tuition increase during their time at Purdue.

At the same time, more students than ever are seeking a Purdue degree – more than 71,000 applied for admission for Fall 2023 – and more employers than ever are seeking out Purdue graduates. Last fall, total enrollment reached a record 50,884 students and marked the university’s eighth straight record high. That total includes 37,949 undergrads – also a record.

“Purdue remains committed to the vision of higher education with the highest proven value,” Chiang said. “This proposal of another year of tuition freeze, and the endorsement by the Board of Trustees, continues Purdue’s national leadership in student access and success.”