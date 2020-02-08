Purdue gets $5.9M contract to develop Mach 8 wind tunnel

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — The Air Force Research Laboratory has awarded Purdue University a $5.9 million contract to develop the world’s first Mach 8 quiet wind tunnel.

The new device will be capable of operating at eight times the speed of sound. It will be experimental and designed to collect information at speeds greater than Mach 6 wind tunnels, which operate at a rate six times the speed of sound.

Purdue will collaborate with the University of Notre Dame to develop the new wind tunnel, which will allow Purdue and various contractors and private companies to conduct tests in an environment similar to flight.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.