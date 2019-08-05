Purdue FW pedestrian bridge still not open for school year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Purdue Fort Wayne’s pedestrian bridge is still not ready for this coming school year.

Indiana Department of Transportation officials say the bridge, which crosses Coliseum Blvd., needs additional testing to be ready to open.

The bridge has been under construction for over two years, and this isn’t the first time it has been delayed.

Officials say back in the spring time that they added a pier to help with fail safes and to ensure long-term stability.

The bridge was scheduled to open last August but was delayed.

“We want to come back and do some additional testing and inspection to insure that the pier is functioning in the manner that is expected,” said Nicole Thomas, Northeast INDOT official.

INDOT says the bridge is safe and drivers below should not be worried.

So far no opening date has been announced.