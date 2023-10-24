FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — It’s the time of year for Halloween festivities, and you may want to include your furry friends in the fun.

Primary care clinician at Purdue’s College of Veterinary Medicine, Lorraine Corriveau gave tips on how to handle your pets during this hair-raising time of year.

When it comes to dressing up your pets, it’s important to let them feel comfortable, and in a survey done by Petsmart in 2022, 75% of pet parents like to dress their fur babies up for the occasion. Corriveau advises making sure that the costume does not restrict pets’ movements, and avoid dressing up pets in anything with rubber bands or chewable pieces. She also suggests if a pet is not happy with the costume it may be best left at home, to avoid the amount of stressors the pets may experience.

According to the same Petsmart study, 25% of pet parents also plan to take their fur babies trick-or-treating, but this may not be the best idea as people in costumes could frighten them.

Corriveau recommends that if you do take your pet out trick-or-treating, the animal should have a reflective tag or even microchip identification if it gets lost. She also suggests having a plan ahead of the festive evening just in case a pet gets lost or runs out the door trying to greet trick-or-treaters.

If pets are particularly anxious or just prefer staying home, Corriveau recommends having a safe room at home, as the door knocking and ringing of doorbells can cause anxiety in pets. Giving pets a safe space with treats and toys can help lessen that anxiety but also make them feel as though they are participating in the spooktacular activities without exposing them to potentially toxic candy or decorations.