Purdue dropping planned raises for now amid virus crisis

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — The president of Purdue University says it would be “irresponsible” to offer raises while the campus deals with impacts from the coronavirus outbreak.

A 3% merit pay pool was planned for July. But Mitch Daniels told trustees that he’s dropping it while also limiting repairs and purchases and putting a freeze on new hires. Purdue’s new fiscal year starts July 1.

Daniels said he didn’t anticipate job cuts during the balance of the current budget year.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Latest Coronavirus Developments: