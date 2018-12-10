Purdue board boosts possible bonus pay for Daniels

Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved Purdue University President Mitch Daniels speaks about realignment of IPFW at a conference Monday, Dec. 12, 2016.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University President Mitch Daniels will be eligible for nearly $280,000 in bonus pay and a $250,000 retention payment for this school year.

Purdue's Board of Trustees has set new performance goals for Daniels to meet for the bonus that's been part of his pay since he became school president after his second term as Indiana governor ended in early 2013.

The (Lafayette) Journal & Courier reports goals trustees approved Friday include improving four-year and six-year graduation rates and adding individual donors to the university. Another goal is boosting enrollment of Purdue Global, the school's rebranding of the online Kaplan University.

Daniels will have $430,000 in base salary for the 2018-19 school year, with total possible pay of $959,500. Daniels was paid $830,000 last year, including $210,000 in bonus money.

Information from: Journal and Courier, http://www.jconline.com