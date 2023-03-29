(WANE) – Purdue University is taking steps to block access to TikTok on campus networks, following a number of lawmakers doing the same based on security concerns.

The university shared a statement Wednesday, saying the social media platform is in the process of being blocked across Purdue networks. This move does not cover non-Purdue cellular, home or public Wi-Fi, the university said.

Purdue Fort Wayne is working to implement this directive, said Geoff Thomas, Senior Director of Media Relations at PFW, in an email to WANE 15.

Here’s the full statement: