Purchasing health insurance on your own? Find out how much you could pay with marketplace calculator

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Hoosiers who are searching for health insurance on their own can estimate how much they need to pay using the “Health Insurance Marketplace Calculator.”

By entering simple questions such as age, income and family size, the calculator can estimate one’s eligibility for subsidies and how much they could spend on health insurance. Depending on age, it can also determine one’s eligibility for Medicaid.

Hoosiers who are purchasing health insurance through exchanges (“Marketplaces”) can enroll between now and Aug. 15, 2021 thanks to a special enrollment period. More information about the special enrollment period, as well as providers that are currently providing Marketplace coverage, are available on the Indiana’s Department of Insurance.