Purchase 2021 fishing and hunting licenses

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that Indiana fishing and hunting licenses are available for purchase and are valid from April 1 to March 31, 2022.

“Disconnect from the worries of the day. Reconnect with your family and friends. Brush up on your fishing skills at a fishing spot near you,” the DNR said.

Hoosiers can purchase or renew their fishing license online or at a retailer.

The opening day of trout season for inland streams is April 24, and the DNR is inviting fishing enthusiasts to share their opening weekend story using these hashtags: #INopeningweekend #takemetothewater #takemefishing #fishIndiana #outsideINspired