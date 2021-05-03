Puerto Rican man missing in Lake Michigan after capsize

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — A Puerto Rican man has been identified as the boater missing in Lake Michigan after the vessel he was on capsized.

Indiana Conservation Officer Tyler Brock says 20-year-old Kelvin Soto Crespo of Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, has been missing since Saturday afternoon after the boat he occupied capsized in Lake Michigan near the East Chicago Marina.

Brock said an underwater sonar search was being conducted Monday morning.

The boat involved, an approximate 18-foot Bayliner runabout, has not been located.

Authorities say Crespo and three other people were aboard when the Bayliner capsized around 2:15 p.m. Saturday offshore from the East Chicago Marina.