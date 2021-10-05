Public’s help sought in probe of Elkhart County barn fires

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Police in a northern Indiana county are seeking the public’s help as they investigate a string of fires that have destroyed or damaged eight barns since last spring.

Monday’s request from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office came after fires destroyed two barns last Friday.

The Elkhart Truth reports those fires brought to eight the number of barns in the county hit by fires since April.

Capt. Mike Culp asked anyone who lives near those fires and has home security cameras to review footage from the dates of the fires and report anything suspicious to authorities.

The sheriff’s office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the fires.