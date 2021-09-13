Public invited to line route of funeral procession for fallen Marine from Logansport

This undated photo released by the 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton/U.S. Marines shows Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana. (U.S. Marines via AP)

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WANE) — The body of the 22-year-old Marine from Logansport who was killed in Afghanistan will be laid to rest Tuesday.

Marine Corporal Humberto Sanchez was one of 13 military service members killed inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, by a suicide bomber on Aug. 26. At least 170 Afghans also were killed.

Corporal Sanchez will be laid to rest at the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Logansport after a ceremony at the Life Gate Church. The funeral is scheduled to start at 11 am.

Below is the procession route released by Indiana State Police. The public is investigate to line the procession route to honor Corporal Sanchez’s ultimate sacrifice to our country.

The procession route to Mt Hope Cemetery is as follows:

– Life Gate Church (831 Burlington Ave, Logansport),

– North or left on Burlington to Garrison Flag at Cliff Street., continue north to Market Street,

– East or right on Market Street, to 6th Street.,

– North or left on 6th Street. to Hanna Street.,

– East or right on Hanna to Pleasant Hill,

– North or left on Pleasant Hill to Grant Street (Mt. Hope cemetery).

There will be a garrison flag positioned at Burlington and Cliff Street. The procession will stop there for approximately 30 seconds.