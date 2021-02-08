Public and non-public schools to receive millions in federal stimulus dollars

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) has announced the estimated funds that each school district across the state will receive as part of the second round of federal stimulus dollars (CARES 2.0/ CRRSA).



Planning allocations for each of Indiana’s public schools are available here, with planning allocations for each non-public school available here. Together, the allocations for Indiana public and non-public schools total more than $881 million.



“This CARES 2.0 federal funding offers the opportunity to focus on addressing the educational needs exacerbated by the pandemic,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “As we all continue to navigate these challenges, it will be critical to better understand and take actions to mitigate the learning loss resulting from COVID-19, as well as capitalize on any opportunities for growth that have come to light as a result of this challenge.”

These funds include:

Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) : Planning allocations for Indiana’s public schools – the largest part of ESSER funding – totals $799.37 million. These schools will submit their allowable expenses incurred from March 13 through Sept. 30, 2023 and will be eligible for reimbursement. More information on the use of these funds designed to tackle learning loss and achieve operational efficiencies, can be found here.

Emergency Assistance to Non-Public Schools (EANS): Non-public schools' planning allocations total $81.66 million, which can be used to fund services and support for these schools. These funds prioritize schools that enroll low-income students and are most impacted by the pandemic. More information on allowable activities and uses can be found here.

These planning allocations are preliminary and will be finalized in the coming months based on the Title I formula, the department said.



The second federal stimulus package also includes more than $115 million in discretionary funding available to the state, as well as $327.78 million available for higher education.