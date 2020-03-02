Provision could force Indiana attorney general from office

FILE – In this Oct. 3, 2019, file photo, Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill holds a press conference in South Bend, Ind. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana legislators have taken their first step toward possibly forcing the state’s attorney general from office if his law license is suspended over allegations that he grabbed the buttocks of a female state legislator and inappropriately touched three other women.

The Indiana House voted 83-9 Monday in favor of a proposal that would prohibit anyone whose law license is suspended for at least 30 days from serving as attorney general.

Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill is awaiting a decision from the state Supreme Court on a recommendation that his law license be suspended for at least 60 days.

Hill has denied wrongdoing and is seeking reelection.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.