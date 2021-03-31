Protect yourself from ‘money mule’ scams with tips from the United States Postal Inspection Service

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – After reports of mail fraud schemes in the Fort Wayne area, the United States Postal Service (USPS) and the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) has shared information on “money mule” scams that are being operated across the county as well as how to protect yourself.

The USPS said “money mules” are people who receive and transfer money obtained from victims of fraud through several methods:

Work-from-Home Scams: A job posting offers easy money for reshipping packages, buying gift cards or Postal Money Orders, or transferring money, which can be done at home.

Confidence Scams: A person or business you don’t know offers you a cut/commission if you transfer money for them.

Lottery Scams: A person informs you that you need to transfer or accept money in order to collect a prize/winnings.

Romance Scams: A person you’ve met online of on an app who says they’re romantically interested in you asks you to transfer money and/or packages.

“Transferring money/valuables on behalf of others only benefits criminals, and may lead to serious consequence for you,” the USPIS said.

Take steps to protect yourself:

Don’t engage in financial transactions with strangers.

Don’t take a job that promises easy money and involves sending or receiving money or packages.

Check any work-from-home opportunity or money transferring offer with a trusted family member or friend. You can also contact your Better Business Bureau chapter or access your state’s corporation directory to help verify if the business is legitimate.

Report money mule activity/scams as soon as possible.

For more information or to report a money mule scam, visit the USPIS website or call 1-877-876-245.