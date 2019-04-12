Indiana

Prosecutor: No US civil rights charges in police shooting

By:

Posted: Apr 12, 2019 04:49 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 12, 2019 04:49 PM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler says a Justice Department review into the fatal police shooting of an unarmed black man following a 2017 chase found insufficient evidence to support federal criminal civil rights charges against the officers involved.

Two police officers shot 45-year-old Aaron Bailey four times after he crashed his car into a tree following a brief pursuit that began when he sped away from a traffic stop.

Minkler announced the decision Friday seven weeks after the FBI completed its civil rights investigation and turned its findings over to the federal prosecutor.

Bailey's family reached a $650,000 civil settlement with the city last year. Bailey's family agreed to drop a federal lawsuit they filed in September against the city, its police department and Officers Michael Dinnsen and Carlton Howard.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local