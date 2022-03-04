ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A prosecutor says two northern Indiana police officers acted in a self-defense when they shot and killed an armed man in December during a confrontation in a parking lot.

The two Elkhart police officers fatally shot Jahad Patterson, 20, after they responded to a report of a man trying to break an Elkhart liquor store’s window.

The Elkhart County Prosecutor’s office said Wednesday an investigation concluded that the shooting was justified.

The Elkhart Truth reports it found that one officer shot Patterson after the suspect pulled a gun and began raising it to the officer. A second officer also fired at Patterson, who died at the scene.