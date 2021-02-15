Proposed Indiana highway’s preferred route expected in fall

JASPER, Ind. (AP) — The project managers for a proposed highway that would run from the Ohio River to Interstate 69 in southern Indiana say the highway’s preferred route is expected to be announced late this year.

The project team says that the route for the Mid-States Corridor will be identified in a Draft Environmental Impact Statement that should be published in the fall.

The (Jasper) Herald reports that public hearings will be held after that document is published, including a formal comment period. The highway would be a four-lane, limited-access highway that would run north from Owensboro, Kentucky, and through Dubois County to connect to I-69.