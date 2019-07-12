Projects lead to closures, restrictions on I-65 in Indianapolis

FILE – A stretch of Interstate 65 on the south side of Indianapolis is shown. (WISH)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A major interstate in Indianapolis will see lane closures and detours this weekend.

The Indiana Department of Transportation will begin five projects on Interstate 65 on Friday that will include both full closures and lane restrictions.

Friday as early as 7 p.m., INDOT crews will shut down the southbound lanes of 65 from the south split all the way to I-465 on the south side.

Those lanes will stay closed for 9 days.

INDOT had been trying to do the work on weekends only, but heavy rains on several weekends in May and June forced the state to shut down the highway for several days.

Drivers can get around the closure by taking I-70 to I-465 on the east side, then take I-465 to the south side, and get back on I-65.

Additionally there will also be several lane restrictions. You can find those detours below:

I-65 SB from I-465 to Southport Road

Left three lanes closed

Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.

I-69 NB from 75th Street to S.R. 37

Left three lanes closed

Friday at 8 p.m. to Saturday at 9 a.m.

I-69 SB from 116th Street to 75th Street

Left three lanes closed

Friday at 7 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.

I-465 EB from Keystone to Pendleton Pike

Left three lanes closed

Friday 7 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.

I-465 WB from Fall Creek to the White River

Left three lanes closed

Friday 7 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.

I-65 SB from I-465 to Kessler Blvd.

Left two lanes closed

Friday 9 p.m. to Monday, July 22 at 5 a.m.

I-65 NB from Little Eagle Creek to 56th Street Right

Two lanes closed

Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.

RAMPS: I-65 NB to Lafayette Rd CLOSED

Lafayette Rd to I-65 NB CLOSED