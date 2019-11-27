Probation visit leads to meth arrests in Corydon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A probation visit in southern Indiana escalated into a drug investigation and two arrests.

Tuesday morning around 9:30, Master Trooper Jackie Smith assisted the Harrison County Probation Department with a home visit at 324 Wyandotte Ave, Lot 5 in Corydon. Shortly after arriving, Smith observed criminal indicators and sought and received a search warrant through the Harrison County Superior Court.

As a result of the search and investigation, officers found more than 36 grams of methamphetamine. Eric Purvis, 29, and Kayla Simon 22, were arrested and taken to the Harrison County Jail. Purvis and Simon are both charged with the following:

Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 2 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine, a Level 3 Felony

Possession of Paraphernalia, a Class C Misdemeanor

Trooper Smith and the Harrison County Probation department were assisted by Troopers Jonathan Cain and Justin Geltmaker as well as officers from the Corydon Police Department.