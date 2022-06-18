PRINCETON, Ind. (WANE) – The Princeton Police Department is asking for help finding a missing man.

Roy Ralston, 68, is missing from Princeton and was last seen on Thursday, June 16. Ralston is 5’9″ tall and weighs around 205 lbs. He has gray hair with brown eyes, last seen driving a black 2010 Ford F-150 truck with an Indiana plate of UJH952.

Ralston is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. If you have any information on Roy Ralston, contact the Princeton Police Department at 812-385-3496 or 911.