Preservation group acquires 6 historic homes in Indiana city

WABASH, Ind. (AP) — A preservation group plans to renovate the exteriors of six run-down homes in a northern Indiana city and put them on the market next year in hopes of spurring a historic neighborhood’s rebirth.

Indiana Landmarks acquired the homes, which date from the 1870s to the early 1900s, during an auction in Wabash.

The homes are located in the East Wabash Historic District.

The Indianapolis-based nonprofit will renovate their exteriors and put them back on the market in early 2021.

The group says Wabash has a vibrant downtown, but options are limited for homebuyers in the city about 80 miles north of Indianapolis.

