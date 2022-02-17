RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. – He thought he was talking to a 14-year-old girl.

He thought they were going to meet in a public restroom.

Instead, members of an online civilian group hunting sexual predators confronted him at a east central Indiana department store – and they livestreamed the entire episode on Facebook.

Now, 40-year-old Michael Ray Keller is being held in Randolph County Jail on a felony count of child solicitation with a $12,000 bond.

It’s the third time the Muncie man has faced the same charge. He’s been convicted twice before in unrelated cases. In both of those cases, Randolph Sheriff’s investigators talked to him online posing as minors.

His most recent conviction came this past September for which he received a 30-month prison sentence, but he qualified for early release.

Keller’s latest case began last week when a member of the social media group “Predator Catchers Muncie” pretended to be a 14-year-old girl while talking to him online, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department.

On Feb. 14, the group provided investigators with chat logs which showed Keller asking for sex from “the minor,” according to a sheriff’s release. A video of Keller arriving at a department store to meet with the non-existent girl was also streamed on the group’s Facebook page Feb. 10.

Even after being confronted by members of the group, Keller once again began talking online to another group member posing as a 14-year-old girl, according to a sheriff’s release.

Investigators arrested Keller on Thursday at his home. If convicted, he is facing between one and six years in prison as well as a $10,000 fine. Prosecutors will seek to have him sentenced as a repeat offender due to the previous convictions, according to investigators.