INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Hoosier Lottery Powerball® tickets should be checked carefully as one entry matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in Wednesday night’s $41 million jackpot drawing.

A $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at Hucks #320 located at 568 E. Pearl St. in Batesville.

The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, July 26, are: 3-16-40-48-60 with the Powerball of 14. Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App by downloading here.

The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday, July 29, is an estimated $60 million.