INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) A winning Powerball ticket bought in June at an Indiana gas station is set to expire.

The ticket, worth $2 million, was purchased at a McClure Oil store located in Russiaville for the June 18, 2022 drawing.

The winning ticket must be claimed no later than 4:30 p.m. ET on Dec. 15, 2022, at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office located at 1302 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis. All Hoosier Lottery Draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.



The winning Powerball® numbers for Saturday, June 18 are: 10-19-40-45-58 with the Powerball of 25.



The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.



