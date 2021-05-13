Portland officer suspended without pay after allegations of crime involving child

PORTLAND, Ind. (WANE) – The Portland Police Department has suspended an officer without pay after the department was made aware of an alleged crime involving a child.

“Any crime allegedly committed against a child is appalling; one involving a law enforcement officer is completely unacceptable. Upon learning of the incident Chief Stephenson immediately suspended Joshua Clark, he has been removed from any and all law enforcement duties without pay,” the department said on it’s Facebook page.

The details of the alleged crime have not been released.

The department said an internal investigation has begun and it is cooperating fully with the Avon Police Department with their investigation.

“The Portland community can be assured the officers of the Portland Police Department will be held accountable for their actions. The Portland Police Department will not overlook any and all wrongdoing of an officer. We will always be dedicated to protecting and serving the community we work in and want the community to know that we take all crimes and allegations serious; even those that involve our officers,” the post said.