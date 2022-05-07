BURNS HARBOR, Ind. (WANE) – A Porter County man is in jail after an eight-months long investigation revealed he had possession of child pornography.

The Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force began the investigation in September 2021, when a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported activities on a social media account associated with Harold A. Harvey, 56, of Burns Harbor.

Harold Harvey mugshot

A total of 14 additional tips were received over the next few months that were all found to be associated with other social media accounts linked to Harvey. More evidence was discovered after a search warrant at his home in March.

Friday, a felony arrest warrant was served on Harvey by members of the Burns Harbor and Porter Police Departments.

The Porter County Prosecutor’s Office approved the filing of criminal charges against Harvey, including five counts related to the possession of child pornography, all level-5 felonies.

Harvey is in custody at the Porter County Jail until an initial hearing takes place.