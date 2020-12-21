Indiana Police: Woman allegedly shoots self in police vehicle

GAS CITY, Ind. (AP) — Authorities in Indiana were investigating the death of a 32-year-old woman who allegedly shot herself while sitting in a police vehicle during a crash investigation. Indiana State Police said Sunday that Amanda Elbert of Alexandria, Indiana, was not in custody and used a gun that was in her purse. Elbert was in a car that crashed Saturday into a utility pole near Gas City, north of Muncie. The car’s driver allegedly fled before police arrived. Elbert was allowed to sit in the front passenger seat of a police vehicle to keep warm. As officers were conducting an inventory of the crashed car, they heard a gunshot. Elbert was pronounced dead at the scene. The death investigation came at the request of the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.

