RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Speed likely played a factor in a crash near Milan that claimed the life of a Dillsboro late Sunday, according to Indiana State Police.

The crash caused 41-year-old Philip B. Jerauld to be ejected from the 2009 Honda CR-V he was driving on State Road 101, police said in a media release.

Jerauld died from injuries at the scene.

The crash site was not discovered until Monday morning.

An investigation by the state police’s Versailles Post Crash Reconstruction Team showed Jerauld was travelling south on State Road 101 near County Road 50 South when he lost control of the vehicle on a curve.

The vehicle left the west side of the roadway before striking an embankment and a tree.

Police believe the crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, but the Honda was not seen off the roadway until Monday. Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor, police said.

Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash.