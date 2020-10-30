Police shootout that killed Indiana man ruled justified

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Police officers who fatally shot a northern Indiana man who fired at them during a standoff won’t face charges after prosecutors found that the shooting was justified.

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s office reviewed an investigation by county police into Rodney Ross’ fatal Oct. 13 shooting and determined that it was a justifiable homicide.

The South Bend Tribune reports that Ross, 30, was fatally shot after he shot at officers and fled officers who were attempting to arrest him in South Bend on a warrant.

During that shootout, a police officer and a police dog were shot and wounded. Both are still recovering.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.