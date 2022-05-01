JASONVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – An Indiana State Police investigation is underway after a man was shot by police in southwest Indiana Friday afternoon.

The shooting took place after officers with the Jasonville Police Department responded to calls about a man causing problems outside a home in a neighborhood in the town of Jasonville.

The ISP investigation revealed the man was holding a knife and refused commands to drop the weapon. He then reportedly lunged toward a Jasonville officer, who in response fired at least one shot from their handgun and hit the man.

ISP said the man was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown. No one else was reported injured in the incident.

The identities of the man who was shot and the officers involved have not yet been released.

Once the ISP investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Greene County prosecutor who will determine if the officer acted within the law.