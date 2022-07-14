NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WANE) – The New Albany Police Department is searching for missing 67-year-old Kevin Burton.

Kevin Burton

Burton is white, five feet and four inches tall, 105 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue or brown shorts, and black shoes.

Burton was last seen on Tuesday at 12:30pm. He is missing from New Albany and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

New Albany is 116 miles south of Indianapolis.

If you have any information on Kevin Burton, contact the New Albany Police Department at (812) 944-6411 or 911.