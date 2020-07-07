Police search for driver who struck woman at Indiana protest

This car struck a woman, knocking her unconscious, and drug a man during a protest in Bloomington on Monday, July 7, 2020. (FOX59)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police in southern Indiana are searching for two people who were in a car that struck a woman, knocking her unconscious, and dragged a man during a protest over the assault of a Black man by a group of white men.

Police Cpt. Ryan Pedigo told The Associated Press Tuesday that the collision happened Monday evening in downtown Bloomington.

Related Content Indiana officials investigate report of assault on Black man

Pedigo says the 29-year-old woman was knocked unconscious and taken to a hospital with a cut to her head.

The man who was dragged suffered scrapes.

The protesters were demanding arrests in the assault on Vauhxx Booker at Lake Monroe over the July Fourth weekend.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.