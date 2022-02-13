PERRY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are looking for a suspect in southwestern Indiana who is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Saturday, Indiana State Police and the Perry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired in Perry County. During the investigation, a suspect was identified as Phillip Taylor.

Taylor is believed to be driving a Silver Ford F-250 with the Indiana license plate number TK824MYS. Police advise that if anyone sees Taylor or his vehicle, do not approach him, and immediately contact law enforcement.