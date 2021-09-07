Police say pedestrian hit by car, found dead in northern Indiana cemetery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Police discovered a man’s body in a cemetery, apparently the victim of a car-pedestrian crash in northern Indiana.

Investigators believe 27-year-old Joshua Rahm of South Bend was walking along State Route 2 early Monday when he was struck and thrown over a guardrail.

He landed in St. Joseph Cemetery in St. Joseph County.

A driver called 911 and said he had struck a guardrail on his way to work in New Carlisle.

The crash remains under investigation. An autopsy is planned Wednesday.