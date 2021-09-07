Police say pedestrian hit by car, found dead in northern Indiana cemetery

Indiana
Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Police discovered a man’s body in a cemetery, apparently the victim of a car-pedestrian crash in northern Indiana.

Investigators believe 27-year-old Joshua Rahm of South Bend was walking along State Route 2 early Monday when he was struck and thrown over a guardrail.

He landed in St. Joseph Cemetery in St. Joseph County.

A driver called 911 and said he had struck a guardrail on his way to work in New Carlisle.

The crash remains under investigation. An autopsy is planned Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss