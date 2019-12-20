Police respond to active shooter situation at Randolph County home

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police are investigating an active shooter situation at a home in Lynn, Ind.

Indiana State Police say the situation began around 3:50 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of West Church Street.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook post to not come near the area and to stay indoors.

A negotiator is on the way and a medical helicopter is in the area. Police tell people to avoid the area and stay indoors.

