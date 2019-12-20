Police respond to active shooter situation at Randolph County home

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police are investigating an active shooter situation at a home in Lynn, Ind.

Indiana State Police say the situation began around 3:50 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of West Church Street.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook post to not come near the area and to stay indoors.

A negotiator is on the way and a medical helicopter is in the area. Police tell people to avoid the area and stay indoors.

There is an active shooter incident in the 800 block of West Church Street in Lynn. Avoid the area and stay indoors. We will contact when the incident is resolved. — Randolph County EMA (@RandolphHSEM) December 20, 2019

This story will be updated.