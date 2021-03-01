Police release new timeline for missing Indiana mother of 6

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The FBI and southwestern Indiana police have released an updated timeline in the case of an Evansville mother of six who vanished last June.

Dawnita Wilkerson was 44 when she was reported missing on June 22, 2020. Police initially said she was last seen June 21 leaving someone’s house.

But the FBI and the Evansville Police Department announced Wednesday that she was last seen at 8:16 a.m. on June 21 leaving an Evansville motel.

Evansville Police Detective Jeff Hands says Wilkerson left that motel in a silver Chevrolet Suburban with a sunroof and tinted windows that then drove west through southwest Indiana and into southern Illinois.