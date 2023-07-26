TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A day after a man reportedly barricaded himself in a local business before pointing a gun at police and being shot, police have released the now deceased man’s identity as well as the identity of the officers involved in the shooting.

According to Indiana State Police, the deceased suspect was 34-year-old Christopher W. Fortin of Terre Haute.

Fortin died after being shot by police after he reportedly pointed a handgun at officers and refused commands to drop the weapon. This came after a two hour long stand off involving the Terre Haute Police Department Special Response Team at the property of US Lawns on Fruitridge Avenue on Tuesday.

ISP Sgt. Matt Ames said that Fortin’s family has been notified.

THPD Chief Shawn Keen also released the names of the two officers involved in the shooting who are now on paid leave pending the ISP investigation. Those officers are Patrolman David Pounds and Patrolman Adam Neese. Keen noted that Pounds has five years of service experience, while Neese has four years.

Sgt. Ames added that the investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time. Once ISP’s investigation is complete, the full report will be submitted to the Vigo County Prosecutor for review.