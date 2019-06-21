Police raid funeral home, find 4 bodies left unburied

TIPTON, Ind. (WISH) – Indiana State Police said its troopers raided a funeral home Thursday afternoon and found four bodies the business had failed to bury.

Police said they were acting on an allegation that Kevin Porter, 62, had failed to properly bury at least four bodies within a reasonable time after their deaths as required by Indiana law. Porter is the owner and funeral director of Porter Funeral Home, 726 E. North St.

A state police news release did not indicate Porter has been charged with a crime.

Earlier this month, an examiner from the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency Board inspected the funeral home and found Porter allegedly had an expired funeral director’s license, the release said. The inspection also revealed that purportedly 11 decedents had not been issued death certificates and four bodies were observed in a nonrefrigerated area.

In Indiana, a funeral director is required to have a valid funeral director’s license to apply for death certificates for the deceased, state police said.

The four bodies found Thursday were released to the Tipton County Coroner’s Office for proper disposition, the release said.

State police said no further information will immediately be released.

