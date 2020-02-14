Police probe theft of sculptures from White River State Park

The Indiana State Capitol Police is asking for the public’s assistance as they investigate the theft of two metal sculptures from the White River State Park. (INDIANA STATE POLICE)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police are seeking the public’s help in their investigation into the theft of two metal sculptures from White River State Park in downtown Indianapolis.

Indiana State Capitol Police Detective Charles Meneely says in a news release Friday the two basketball-sized sculptures were stolen from their posts on the park’s Environmental Trail sometime between Feb. 6 and Feb. 8.

The black cold-rolled-steel sculptures depict a monarch butterfly and a bird and nest.

Meneely is asking anyone with any information about the theft to contact him at (317) 234-2131. Anonymous tips will be accepted.