Police probe death of Indiana prison inmate as homicide

HADDON TOWNSHIP, Ind. (AP) — Authorities in Indiana are investigating the death of a 32-year-old inmate at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility.

State police say prison staff found Jeremiah Roberts of Nacogdoches, Texas, unresponsive about 6 a.m. Sunday in his cell at the facility in Haddon Township, southwest of Indianapolis.

Roberts later died. His death is being treated as a homicide. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday. Police say Roberts had been incarcerated within the Indiana Department of Corrections since January 2017.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.