Patrick Alaniz

PORTAGE, Ind. (WANE) – An roughly seven-month investigation by a special internet crimes against children unit has led to the arrest of a Portege man on charges of possession of child pornography, according to Indiana State Police.

Troopers arrested 24-year-old Patrick J.O. Alaniz after investigators served a search warrant at a home in the 2400 block of Monnier Street on Tuesday, police said in a media release.

The state police’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a cyber tip in September 2021 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding activities on a cloud based digital storage account associated with Alaniz, according to police.

The Lowell Post’s All Crimes Police Team along with the state police’s Cyber Crimes Unit served the warrant and took Alaniz into custoy.

He is facing three felony Level 5 felony counts and three Level 6 felony counts of possession of child pornography and is being held at Porter County Jail.