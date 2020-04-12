Police: Person exchanged gunfire with officers, found dead in West Terre Haute

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — State police say a suspect who exchanged gunfire with officers in far western Indiana was found dead when officers entered a wooded area in an armored vehicle.

Indiana State Police say the suspect was found dead after repeatedly firing at officers, who returned fire.

Vigo County sheriff’s deputies were initially called Saturday morning to a rural area near West Terre Haute to investigate a reported suspicious person.

They found a damaged vehicle and told the suspect using a loudspeaker to leave the wooded area. But state police say the subject began shooting at the deputies, who took cover and called for assistance.

