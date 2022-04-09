POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A driver was arrested Friday night after trying to escape police in a stolen vehicle, then running to a creek to hide out.

Around 11:22 p.m., a trooper with the Indiana State Police was patrolling on 4th Street near Barbee Street in Mount Vernon when he spotted an SUV that had been reported stolen.

The trooper said he tried to stop the SUV, a tan 2003 Ford Explorer, as the driver pulled into a gas station. But the driver then circled around the parking lot and sped away westbound on 4th Street, turning south onto Sawmill Street and disregarding three stop signs. He eventually ran into a dead end when he took Sycamore Street to the south end of Elm Street.

Chadrick Royal mugshot

The driver got out of the car and ran south down a rocky embankment into flooded river bottoms, police said. The trooper chased the driver for about 150 yards before losing sight of him when he ran down into a large creek. The trooper eventually found him lying on the north side of the creek bed and he was taken into custody without further incident, police said.

The driver was identified as Chadrick Royal, 50, of Evansville. Police said Royal displayed signs of impairment and refused to submit to a chemical test after failing field sobriety tests.

Royal was taken to the Posey County Jail and arrested on the following charges: