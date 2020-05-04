Police: Officer responding to 911 call fatally shoots caller

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (AP/WANE) — State police are investigating the fatal officer-involved shooting of a 69-year-old southwestern Indiana man who called 911 to report that he and his wife were starving and someone was shooting at them.

State police say in a release that a Pikes County sheriff’s deputy and a Petersburg police officer responded shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday to Michael Faries’ home in Oakland City, about 140 miles southwest of Indianapolis. Faries’ wife initially refused to let the officers into the home, but relented after being told they had to check on his well-being since he called 911.

Within seconds after officers entered the residence, a Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy discharged his firearm and struck Faries. Officers administered CPR until EMS arrived, but Faries was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office. A handgun was recovered at the scene. Detectives were not able to substantiate any information concerning someone shooting at the Faries’ prior to police arriving.

The identity of the officers involved in this incident will be released later this week.